Suspect booked into jail weeks after northeast Charlotte shootout that left deputy hospitalized

On Tuesday, shooting suspect Aidan Bryant was processed into Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.
Aidan Bryant is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law...
Aidan Bryant is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been officially booked into jail weeks after a shootout in northeast Charlotte left him and a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy in the hospital.

On Tuesday, shooting suspect Aidan Bryant was processed into Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.

Bryant is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Bryant also has an unrelated charge in Scotland County for larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dijon Whyms was shot in northeast Charlotte on Feb. 19.

Deputy Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road around 4:15 p.m. After some sort of confrontation, police said the suspect, Aidan Bryant, fired multiple shots at Deputy Whyms.

Whyms was hit twice in his lower body and three times in his upper body.

Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene and was later located at Mallard Creek Urgent Care; he was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health Main.

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Deputy Dijon Whyms(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

“It was very emotional, and words cannot express watching my deputy walk out of the hospital today after being there upon his arrival Saturday,” Sheriff Gary McFadden said. “I’m still extremely thankful to CMPD, MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol and the countless agencies and leaders who have reached out.”

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives obtained warrants on Bryant for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Bryant remains at the hospital. He also has an unrelated warrant in Scotland County for larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm

“This is an officer that I know very well. This is an officer that has had dinner at my house, doing Thanksgiving and Christmas, so this is very near and dear to my heart,” McFadden explained, noting Whyms has been with MCSO since 2002.

CMPD and MCSO on scene at N. Tryon and Salome Church Road
CMPD and MCSO on scene at N. Tryon and Salome Church Road(WBTV)

“I made sure that his mother knew that we were going to take care of her son. I talked to her, I talked to his sisters and his family. And I allowed him to talk to his mother on my phone. I made sure that, tell your mother, you’re fine and you’re being taken care of.”

McFadden added that he’s proud law agencies worked together the way they did Saturday night.

He told reporters Whyms will likely be out for a good couple of months but he should be okay.

“I’m confident that we will get justice because I know and trust the work ethic of my brothers across the street,” McFadden said. “We are grateful for all of the prayers, thoughts and consideration for Deputy Whyms and MCSO during this time.”

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of support for Deputy Whyms and the entire MCSO family during this time,” a tweet from Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office read.

Officials at Atrium Health where Deputy Whyms was transported
Officials at Atrium Health where Deputy Whyms was transported(WBTV)

“Having been in this situation many times in my past career, it is more difficult to process as a leader. I am grateful for MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Atrium Security and especially grateful for Officer Topper who administered a tourniquet to Deputy Whyms,” said McFadden.

“It gave me great comfort seeing my brothers uniting to support the sheriff’s office during this difficult time. I have spoken to Deputy Whyms and his family and he is in good spirits.”

