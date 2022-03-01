RAMP program application portal reopening Tuesday after additional funds received

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program are reopening Tuesday for those who may be behind on their rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Earlier this year, the RAMP program had stopped taking applications because the funding was nearly gone. In total, the program got an additional $22 million to reopen. Of that amount, $20 million came from the state, $1.4 million came from Mecklenburg County, and $650,000 came from the city of Charlotte.

The rental assistance program is a partnership between the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. Combined, it comes out to nearly $100 million that helped nearly 19,000 people with their mortgage, rent or utility payments to keep a roof over their heads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of DreamKey Partners say RAMP uses $700,000 a day with the average household getting $7,000 dollars in aid.

DreamKey Partners understands this is a temporary fix because of Charlotte’s ongoing affordable housing problem. There’s a poverty issue as well that goes beyond the pandemic.

The focus, starting Tuesday, will be those in Priority One and Priority Two - people with current eviction notices and upcoming court dates, and those who are unemployed or have low incomes.

