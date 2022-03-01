Panthers’ tight end facing five misdemeanor charges related to an arrest last summer

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) - Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas, who signed a contract extension with the team last week, is facing five misdemeanor charges for an arrest in Huntersville last summer.

Those charges include: Driving while license revoked; failure to heed blue lights and sirens; reckless driving; no liability insurance and eluding arrest, according to a Huntersville police department incident report.

Thomas’ attorney, George Laughrun said it sounds like “overreaction by the police department,” adding that the 25-year-old tight end is looking forward to his day in court, which is set for Aug. 29. “I think it’s something that will resolve itself in court,”

Laughrun said in a phone interview, adding that there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs. A team spokesperson said they were aware of the incident, and contacted the league when they became aware last year.

The spokesperson declined to comment further citing a pending legal matter. The Athletic was the first to report the news Monday.

It’s unclear if the league would punish Thomas, but it appears unlikely. Efforts to reach a spokesperson with the league were unsuccessful.

Thomas, 25, was set to become a free agent in March before re-signed with the Panthers on a three-year, $16.95 million deal with $8 million guaranteed last week.

He had 18 catches for 188 yards last season. Carolina initially drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

“If the Panthers were worried about it, I don’t think they would have taken a chance on him,” Laughrun said.

