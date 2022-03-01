NC DHHS Flu
North Myrtle Beach restaurant sells ‘Refugee’ shots to benefit Ukraine(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant will donate proceeds from the sale of its “Refugee” shot made with Ukrainian vodka.

Buoys On The Boulevard announced via Facebook Saturday night, it would no longer serve Russian-made alcohol or Russian-caught snow crab.

The veteran-owned restaurant followed that by announcing the shot special on Monday.

Buoys On The Boulevard "Refugee" shot(Buoys On The Boulevard)

The restaurant said the special begins at noon on March 1 and it will donate profits from the shots towards evacuation efforts in Ukraine currently underway.

The donation will be split between The World Central Kitchen which are currently on the border of Ukraine/Poland feeding the refugees that come across, while the other half will go towards a private contact in Ukraine who is part of a mass effort to get women and children out of contested areas to the Poland border.

As a veteran owned company we understand the cost of independence. Our prayers will be with the people of Ukraine as...

Posted by Buoys On The Boulevard on Saturday, February 26, 2022

The restaurant joined a growing movement from bars and restaurants across the country dropping items like Russian vodka, and instead promoting products made in Ukraine.

