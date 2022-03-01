N.C. is finally ready to accept your state returns as the 2022 tax season officially opens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re one of the people who have been waiting to file your state taxes, North Carolina revenue leaders say they are finally ready to accept your returns.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue has officially opened the 2022 tax season and began accepting and downloading 2021 individual income tax returns.

Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will receive acknowledgments.

Related: Early tax filers have to wait because N.C. isn’t ready to accept the returns yet

The delay in opening the tax season was due to the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes.

Officials say the later start date provided the time necessary to complete the testing of system updates and approve updates in commercial tax preparation software.

Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15.

However, due to the Emancipation Day holiday, returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time and will not be subject to penalties or interest.

Related: What to know about filing changes unique to the 2022 tax season

NCDOR will begin issuing refunds in April. Taxpayers can check the ncdor.gov website on the status of refund processing and updates.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; officials say it is safer, more convenient, and more accurate than traditional paper filing.

Free online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available through the NCDOR.gov website using NCfreefile.

Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available at: https://www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile. Note: taxpayers must start at the agency website, www.ncdor.gov, to file their taxes for free.

Learn more about filing individual income tax returns electronically.

Related: 3 Things To Know: What to do and expect with your taxes?

“North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner,” a statement from NCDOR read.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.