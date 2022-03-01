NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. is finally ready to accept your state returns as the 2022 tax season officially opens

Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15.
Monique McGrant talks about the unique challenges that come with the 2022 tax filing season, including the child tax credit and economic stimulus payments.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re one of the people who have been waiting to file your state taxes, North Carolina revenue leaders say they are finally ready to accept your returns.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue has officially opened the 2022 tax season and began accepting and downloading 2021 individual income tax returns.

Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will receive acknowledgments.

Related: Early tax filers have to wait because N.C. isn’t ready to accept the returns yet

The delay in opening the tax season was due to the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes.

Officials say the later start date provided the time necessary to complete the testing of system updates and approve updates in commercial tax preparation software.

Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15.

However, due to the Emancipation Day holiday, returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time and will not be subject to penalties or interest.

Related: What to know about filing changes unique to the 2022 tax season

NCDOR will begin issuing refunds in April. Taxpayers can check the ncdor.gov website on the status of refund processing and updates.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; officials say it is safer, more convenient, and more accurate than traditional paper filing.

Free online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available through the NCDOR.gov website using NCfreefile.

Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available at: https://www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile. Note: taxpayers must start at the agency website, www.ncdor.gov, to file their taxes for free.

Learn more about filing individual income tax returns electronically.

Related: 3 Things To Know: What to do and expect with your taxes?

“North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner,” a statement from NCDOR read.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin is charged with three counts of felony discharging weapon...
Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Mental Health Urgent Care coming to Charlotte with help of Steve Smith
Mental Health Urgent Care coming to Charlotte with help of Steve Smith
The governor has declared a State of Emergency.
Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte Thursday to discuss grant program with leaders and students
Lakeview is calling on customers who love their products for help. In a flyer sent to them,...
Struggling S.C. milk delivery business launches ‘March Milk Madness’ to deal with rising prices