Minor charged with involuntary manslaughter after family member dies from shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are charging a minor with involuntary manslaughter after a family member died from a shooting in south Charlotte a week ago.

The shooting happened on Annlin Avenue, which is in the South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road area, around 2:54 a.m. on Feb. 23.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Raquan Smith, who was pronounced dead from his injuries on Feb. 23.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and have charged a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter. Smith and juvenile suspect were family members.

The crime scene investigator van arrived on the scene at some point after 3 a.m. and neighbors said officers were seen in the backwoods with flashlights.

BREAKING NEWS >> a large police investigation in the South Blvd. and Scaleybark area. We know one person has been taken to the hospital. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/XctsRXhNor — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) February 23, 2022

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

