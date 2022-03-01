NC DHHS Flu
Minor charged with involuntary manslaughter after family member dies from shooting in south Charlotte

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and have charged a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter.
When officers arrived, they said they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are charging a minor with involuntary manslaughter after a family member died from a shooting in south Charlotte a week ago.

The shooting happened on Annlin Avenue, which is in the South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road area, around 2:54 a.m. on Feb. 23.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Raquan Smith, who was pronounced dead from his injuries on Feb. 23.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and have charged a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter. Smith and juvenile suspect were family members.

The crime scene investigator van arrived on the scene at some point after 3 a.m. and neighbors said officers were seen in the backwoods with flashlights.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

