Masks soon to be optional at many state agencies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Masks will soon be optional at many state agencies.

Gov. Roy Cooper said due to improving trends with COVID-19, masks will be optional starting March 7th at most state agencies and facilities.

In his announcement, the governor said agency heads may still require masks in high-risk settings including long term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and health care facilities, as well as where federal regulations still require them.

The governor said state employees who are not vaccinated must still be tested for the virus at least once a week. Starting on March 7th, those employees can start using at-home rapid antigen tests to meet that requirement.

