March starts with lots of sunshine, above-average temperatures

It’ll be mostly clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with above-average afternoon readings in the upper 60s.

  • Sunshine and pleasantly mild today
  • Big midweek warming trend
  • Low rain chances rest of week

As high pressure continues to build across the Southeast during the midweek period, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle 70s Wednesday, warming to the upper 70s on Thursday.

A weak, back-door cold front will move through the Carolinas from the north on Friday. While no rain is expected with the front, there will likely be a lot more clouds around Friday and noticeably cooler temperatures in the low to mid 60s are forecast as the close of the workweek.

Clouds will linger through the better part of Saturday, but long-range data strongly suggests another big warm-up coming our way with highs in the lower 70s Saturday before sky-rocketing to near 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will stay low through the weekend, but will likely begin to ramp up during the midweek period.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

