Man arrested, accused of robbing Bank of America in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing the Bank of America on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Khalil Prater is in custody. CMPD says Prater passed a threatening note to a teller demanding money.

Detectives say they were able to identify Prater based on a similar bank robbery he was arrested and charged for at a Wells Fargo on Feb. 8.

