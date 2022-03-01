Man arrested, accused of robbing Bank of America in north Charlotte
Khalil Prater is in custody. CMPD says Prater passed a threatening note to a teller demanding money.
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing the Bank of America on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives say they were able to identify Prater based on a similar bank robbery he was arrested and charged for at a Wells Fargo on Feb. 8.
