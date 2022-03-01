Man arrested, accused of robbing Bank of America in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing the Bank of America on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Khalil Prater is in custody. CMPD says Prater passed a threatening note to a teller demanding money.

@CMPD's Metro Division & Armed Robbery Unit have made an arrest in a robbery at Bank of America on Beatties Ford Rd. this afternoon. Khalil Prater (DOB 10/22/95) is in custody. Prater passed a threatening note to a teller demanding money. #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/4C1LYy9RjX — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 1, 2022

Detectives say they were able to identify Prater based on a similar bank robbery he was arrested and charged for at a Wells Fargo on Feb. 8.

