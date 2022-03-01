Jason Myers: Beautiful week ahead, with mild afternoons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings continue, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s this week. Warmer temperatures develop for the weekend, with cooler temperatures and more rain chances expected next week.

Tuesday morning low temperatures in the 30s.

Afternoon highs warm into the 60s and 70s this week.

Rain chances and cooler for next week.

Clouds will increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the low to mid-30s across the WBTV viewing area.

Tuesday afternoon high temperatures warm into the mid-60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains, under mostly sunny skies.

February 2022 Headlines (WBTV)

The warming trend continues for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will briefly cool back into the lower 60s for Friday as cooler air moves in, with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer temperatures make a comeback for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for Saturday and upper 70s for Sunday.

The latest weather forecast data shows the chance for rain and cooler temperatures as we head into next week, meaning that you will need your umbrella and winter jacket at times.

Looking ahead to the month of March: Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13th; the first official day of spring is Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 AM; average high temperatures will go from around 60 degrees for March 1st to upper 60s by March 31st.

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

