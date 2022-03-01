NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Jason Myers: Beautiful week ahead, with mild afternoons

Clouds will increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the low to mid-30s across the WBTV viewing area.
Clouds will increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the low to mid-30s across the WBTV viewing area.
By Jason Myers
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings continue, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s this week. Warmer temperatures develop for the weekend, with cooler temperatures and more rain chances expected next week.

  • Tuesday morning low temperatures in the 30s.
  • Afternoon highs warm into the 60s and 70s this week.
  • Rain chances and cooler for next week.

Clouds will increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the low to mid-30s across the WBTV viewing area.

Tuesday afternoon high temperatures warm into the mid-60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains, under mostly sunny skies.

February 2022 Headlines
February 2022 Headlines(WBTV)

The warming trend continues for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will briefly cool back into the lower 60s for Friday as cooler air moves in, with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer temperatures make a comeback for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for Saturday and upper 70s for Sunday.

The latest weather forecast data shows the chance for rain and cooler temperatures as we head into next week, meaning that you will need your umbrella and winter jacket at times.

Looking ahead to the month of March: Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13th; the first official day of spring is Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 AM; average high temperatures will go from around 60 degrees for March 1st to upper 60s by March 31st.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin is charged with three counts of felony discharging weapon...
Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive
Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte

Latest News

We'll hit the middle 70s on this Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
Sunny, warm Wednesday with temperatures heading to the middle 70s
It’ll be mostly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as recent nights, as most...
Sunny, warm Wednesday with temperatures heading to the middle 70s
Tomorrow's high temperature
The warming trend continues, yet weather changes develop next week
The warming trend continues, yet weather changes develop next week
High pressure has set up shop and it isn’t letting go any time soon.
Above average temps every single day!