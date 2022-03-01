NC DHHS Flu
“He was an outstanding person”: Friends speak about American Legion Post commander killed in Bessemer City fire

A man and his dog were killed Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a Bessemer City campground.
By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends had nothing but kind words to share about military veteran Steven Michael Grigg. The 71-year-old was killed in a fire early Sunday morning in Bessemer City.

Gaston County Police said Grigg’s camper in the American Legion Post 243 campground caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived shortly after 4:15 a.m. Investigators said Grigg and his dog were killed in the fire. Police said the fire was believed to have been accidental and investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Bill Gormley, commander of the United Veterans of America Post 1 in Gaston County, spoke fondly of Grigg in an interview Monday evening.

“He was an outstanding person. I never had a harsh word from him,” said Gormley.

He said Grigg loved his ties to the military and worked not only with the United Veterans of America, but the local American Legion Post too. Gormley said Grigg helped veterans throughout the Gaston County area.

“He was a different type of a person. He was a great man. He did a lot of good for a lot of people,” said Gormley.

Jim Howell, vice commander for American Legion Post 243 in Gaston County, said Grigg served as commander for the post. Howell also said Grigg enjoyed the military and loved helping others.

“Anything he could to help the veterans and stuff, he was there to help them. He’ll be truly missed,” said Howell in a phone interview Monday evening.

Gormley explained how surprised he was to learn Grigg had died in the camper fire.

“That just floored me. I still have a hard time believing it,” said the United Veterans of America commander. “When you get to a certain age like mine, every veteran you know is on a short, short lifeline. When you hear that you’ve lost one of your own, it kind of gets to you right in the heart.”

Gormley issued a solemn message to his fallen friend.

“I just hope Mike didn’t suffer. Peace to you brother.”

Howell said he had communicated with Grigg’s family and said the American Legion Post would help loved ones however it could. Howell said Grigg’s funeral date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
