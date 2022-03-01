NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role

WBTV Investigates: Superintendent’s explanation for pay difference at odds with documents
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of reported sexual assault at school(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The former principal and assistant principal at Hawthorne Academy High School continue collecting salaries associated with their old jobs, despite being reassigned to new jobs that pay less.

Former principal Diann Weston and former assistant principal Nina Adams were suspended last November after a WBTV investigation uncovered a student who was suspended for reporting being sexually assaulted by a classmate.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders announced Weston and Adams had been permanently re-assigned to new jobs within the district last month but did not say what those roles were.

Previous: A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.

WBTV requested information about the former administrators’ new jobs and their salaries pursuant to the personnel law, which requires government agencies make certain employee personnel information public upon request.

According to the personnel information produced by CMS last month, Weston was re-assigned to a job called “Coordinator, Community Support” in the Southeast Learning Community.

That position is listed in this year’s CMS budget as a Pay Grade 7, with a maximum monthly salary of $6,274.67, or $75,296.04 a year.

But the personnel information provided to WBTV last month said Weston was still making the same salary as when she was a principal: $132,370.

Adams is now listed in a position called “Specialist, Data Use for School Improvement.” That position is listed in this year’s CMS budget as a Pay Grade 8, with a maximum monthly salary of $7,215.92 a month, or $86,591.04 a year.

Adams’ salary is still $95,742, according to the personnel information provided to WBTV by the district.

Previous: ‘I was already scared.’ Second Hawthorne Academy HS student says she was told to stay silent about reported sexual assault

Neither Weston nor Adams responded to a request for comment for this story.

A CMS spokesman provided a statement from Winston.

“The individuals mentioned in your inquiry are being paid pursuant to their contracts with the district,” Winston’s statement read.

But the personnel information provided to WBTV weeks earlier listed “N/A” next to the question about the terms of each woman’s contract.

The CMS spokesman did not immediately respond to a follow-up question about Winston’s claim in light of the information provided by the district that said neither Weston nor Adams had a contract.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Voronezh became Charlotte’s sister city in 1991.
Charlotte to begin process to sever ties with Russian sister city
Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera

Latest News

Aidan Bryant is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law...
Suspect booked into jail weeks after northeast Charlotte shootout that left deputy hospitalized
Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15.
N.C. is finally ready to accept your state returns as the 2022 tax season officially opens
The U.S. and allies have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves as the...
Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid Ukraine war
The man allegedly was denied entry to the Salisbury Police Department on Monday night, then...
Davidson County man arrested after firing shots at Salisbury Police Department