Family displaced after overnight fire in east Charlotte

Crews were called to the fire on Shenandoah Place near W.T. Harris Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family is without a home following an overnight fire in east Charlotte.

Crews were called to the fire on Shenandoah Place near W.T. Harris Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

What started as a wood stove fire spread quickly through the home, firefighters said.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw smoke still billowing from the roof after firefighters extinguished the flames.

Officials said no injuries were reported. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

