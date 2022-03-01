Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man is accused of waiting for officers to arrive at a police department garage, then firing multiple shots toward the building in Salisbury early Tuesday morning.

A man, later identified as 32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin, approached a Salisbury Police officer in the Police Department garage on Feb. 28 around 6 p.m.

Police say Goodwin advised that he had recently been hired by the police department and was there to get some of his equipment. The officer did not recognize Goodwin and advised him that he needed to leave, at which time he left.

Goodwin reportedly came back and parked in a parking lot beside the police department on March 1, around 5:30 a.m. Goodwin waited for about 30 minutes until officers started arriving for their morning shift briefing.

Once several officers had parked in the garage, police say Goodwin fired four rounds from a handgun toward the garage. One round penetrated a venation vent and entered into the garage.

Police say Goodwin left the parking lot in an unknown direction before the officers realized what happened. Goodwin was immediately identified as the shooter based on surveillance video footage.

The Salisbury Police Criminal Division obtained three counts of felony discharging weapon into an occupied property and five counts of felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm criminal warrants.

A search warrant was also obtained for Goodwin’s home located in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident and immediately offered their assistance in the service of the arrest warrants and search warrant.

The Davidson County SRT team arrived at Goodwin’s residence and took him into custody.

Goodwin was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

“The Salisbury Police Department would like to thank the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance,” a press release read.

