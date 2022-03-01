Charlotte to begin process to sever ties with Russian sister city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says the city is going to start to process of severing ties with its Russian sister city, Voronezh.

Voronezh became Charlotte’s sister city in 1991.

Voronezh is located 350 miles south of Moscow and dates back to 1585. Currently, the population of Voronezh is over 1 million. Many of the industries in Voronezh produce a large part of Russia’s farm machinery and construction materials.

On June 26, 1991, former Charlotte Mayor Sue Myrick signed an agreement with the mayor of Voronezh, making Voronezh and Charlotte sister cities.

In Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles said according to staff, Charlotte has not had any interaction with Voronezh since the summer of 2015.

“Today, we will begin the process to sever that relationship,” Mayor Lyles said.

This process requires a vote of the Charlotte City Council. so in the next business meeting, the council will vote to do sever the sister-city ties in accordance with the sister city protocols.

Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Scott Bokhari sent a tweet calling for Charlotte to end the relationship with Voronezh.

I am calling on @CLTgov, the Mayor, and #CLTCC to stand with those fighting so bravely in Ukraine for their freedom, and cut ties with Voronezh, Russia as a formal sister city. This will of course be largely ceremonial - but if we all step up to do little things it will add up. — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) February 28, 2022

The move comes as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is directing state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

