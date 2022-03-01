NC DHHS Flu
CATS bus drivers and Charlotte city workers protest for safer work conditions

On Monday night, many protested at the Charlotte Government Center, saying they were tired and scared.
CATS bus drivers aired their grievances directly to the city and their CEO, John Lewis, in an effort to make their days on the job safer.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS bus drivers aired their grievances directly to the city and their CEO, John Lewis, in an effort to make their days on the job safer.

After one of their own, Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving his route this month, CATS operators say it could have been any of them and that they are put in unsafe or dangerous situations all too often.

On Monday night, many protested at the Charlotte Government Center, saying they were tired and scared.

They want work to feel safe like anyone else and they want the city to make changes to ensure that happens.

They want work to feel safe like anyone else and they want the city to make changes to ensure that happens.

“I’ve been here 8 years. I never would have thought that I would have to say rest in peace to a coworker that was shot brutally in the streets of Charlotte while doing the job that we do every day to try to provide for our families,” CATS operator Gia Lockhart said.

CATS bus drivers and Charlotte City workers stood strong at the government center Monday, with one message: increase safety.

Each employee has a story of harassment or abuse on the job.

“My nose was broken. I was attacked. I didn’t even know the person. He didn’t even know me,” another operator said.

“I have been assaulted. My peers have been assaulted,” Lockhart added.

“It’s like we’re threatening our lives. Are we going to be threatened, are we going to have a good day, are we going to have a bad day?” CATS operator Fred Williams said.

Lewis says in addition to funding more training, CATS will increase both company and CMPD security at the transit system and on specific bus routes.

“But we are working again with our unit to really provide a targeted response in areas that are most concerning to our employees,” Lewis said.

Lewis also told WBTV that they fixed radios that weren’t working in certain buses and are continuing to meet with the union that represents his bus drivers.

