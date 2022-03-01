Catawba College tennis player, Ukraine native, joins 100′s in Salisbury praying for Ukraine

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The conflict with Ukraine and Russia has the attention of the world, and thousands of miles away here in the Carolinas there is the direct impact on those who have family now living in a war zone. In Salisbury, a Catawba College tennis player is paying close attention to the news. Born and raised there, her family is still in Ukraine, not far from the capital.

Initially, Veronika Poliakova panicked. Her parents live near Kyiv and said when the invasion began, they woke at 5 a.m. to the sound of explosions and their house shaking. Her father has volunteered to fight with Ukrainian forces. As bad as the news has been, she says Americans still aren’t getting the full picture of what’s going on.

“I love my home, love my country, and my family. I live next to capital, it’s like 20 minutes away from capital. I was born and raised there. I have a younger brother; we have a few pets,” Poliakova said. ‘I’m trying to be in touch with them as much as possible. Checking all the time if they’re okay and what’s going on.”

To show support for her country, Poliakova joined hundreds of others on Monday night at Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury to pray for the people of Ukraine.

“We need the support, we need prayers, and a lot of civilians, our soldiers are dying just because Russia decided to occupy Ukraine,” she said.

Jim Stringfield of Salisbury visited Ukraine in 2011 on a mission trip with members of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.

“We worked with the Roma people, and I thought it was just tragic what’s happening with those people. I just wanted to be here as part of the community of faith to support them,” Stringfield said. “Of course our thoughts ought to be turned towards justice and peace for the Ukrainian people.”

Poliakova came to Salisbury because of her love for tennis. She says she wanted to pursue her education and still play the game. She researched small private colleges in the United States and settled on Catawba. Now she’s having to find the balance of studying, playing, and keeping up with her family and the events in her native country.

“Ukrainians are independent, Ukraine is independent since 1991, totally different country, different language, we have our own beliefs and we don’t want to have anything connected with Russian culture and Russians and whatever,” Poliakova said,

She stays on top of the news and points out that Russian aggression towards Ukraine began in earnest in 2014, but what’s happening now is certainly different, adding that she doesn’t think Americans fully realize what is going on in Ukraine and why it’s important.

“This is the full scale war and we need help and support and all other parts of the world should realize that,” Poliakova added. “I believe this is the question not only about the conflict of Russia and Ukraine anymore, this is the world’s problem, how Russia affects all parts of the world.”

And Veronika is proud of the way her country’s defense forces have slowed the Russian progress and defended the homeland.

“Ukraine is doing a great job at protecting all of our territories. I think Putin didn’t expect that every single civilian will try to protect because this is our country and we are proud to be Ukrainians.”

