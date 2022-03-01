Camping ban ordinance up for a vote in Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A law passed in North Carolina in 2021 to help with criminal justice reform is at the center of an ordinance vote Monday night in Charlotte about the camping ban.

The review of this ordinance is a big concern for organizations working with people experiencing homelessness in the city.

Some believe if this ordinance is enacted, it would make a bad situation, worse.

“I think we have to be really careful when we do something like this that we don’t jump the gun and not prepare, I think we have to go back and look at the problem of why they’re sleeping outside,” Bethany McDonald, Executive Director of Hearts Beats as One Foundation said.

The foundation said the camping ban would be a quick fix to make sure people aren’t’ sleeping on park benches, in tents or on city property.

“The problem is, there’s mental health issues, there’s substance abuse issues, and there’s so many different things that are going unaddressed, you know, to take action on what’s happening now is one thing, but to work on preventative measures, I think needs to be the real focus here,” McDonald added.

The current state law limits local ordinances that include penalties.

If reinstated by city council, it would restore potential criminal charges for camping on city property.

“These people are sleeping outside because they don’t qualify for housing, or they don’t have landlords that would accept vouchers, to slap a criminal offense on there is just going to make it harder and it’s going to be more barriers for them to have to get through to find legit housing,’ McDonald said.

McDonald tells WBTV there are more than 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in Charlotte, but it’s hard to know for sure because encampments are deeper in the woods.

Hundreds were forced to leave the encampment known as Tent City last summer.

“It’s so much difficult for us to serve them because they are hiding even further than they were before because of things like this, because of worried about being kicked out of the only thing they have in the world,” McDonald said.

Hearts Beats as One Foundation believes city council members should be talking to organizations helping those experiencing homelessness and visit encampments in the city to understand what this population is going through before deciding on the Camping Ban.

