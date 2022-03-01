NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

5 family members are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento,...
5 family members are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, police say (Source: KCRA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

The shooter’s name wasn’t immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.

Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom said on Twitter.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin is charged with three counts of felony discharging weapon...
Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Mental Health Urgent Care coming to Charlotte with help of Steve Smith
Mental Health Urgent Care coming to Charlotte with help of Steve Smith