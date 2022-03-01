NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested after chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A police chase that started in Union County ended in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Lexus SUV after it was determined stolen. The driver, 42-year-old Joshua Orr of Concord, failed to stop and a chase began.

During the pursuit, Orr intentionally used the stolen vehicle to strike two UCSO vehicles who were getting into position to utilized a forced vehicle stop commonly known as a “rolling roadblock.”

After striking the UCSO vehicles, Orr lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole near the intersection of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road and Albemarle Road, ending the pursuit.

Orr was arrested along with his passenger and both were taken to the hospital and released with no injuries. The deputies involved in the chase are also un-injured.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Lt. James Maye, deputies in Indian Trail encountered a stolen SUV and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Orr was transported to the Union County Jail and charged with felony flee to elude and two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. UCSO criminal investigators also charged Orr with felony breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle and larceny after breaking/entering, relating to a recent business breaking and entering incident in which he stole the vehicle.

Orr’s passenger was released and will not be charged at this time.

“UCSO deputies were in the right place at the right time and apprehended an offender who showed no regard for the safety or security of those in our community,” Sherriff Cathey said. “I am thankful that our deputies were able to put their training into action and prevent other motorists from being injured during this pursuit and subsequent arrest.”

