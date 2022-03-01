Above average temps every single day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will be eight degrees above average - and one of the coolest days of the week!

Upper 60s today

70s tomorrow

80s by the end of the weekend

High pressure has set up shop and it isn’t letting go any time soon. Today will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s. It will get even warmer the next two days. We will make a stop in the mid 70s tomorrow before we head for the upper 70s on Thursday.

A cold front will move through on Thursday. It doesn’t have much moisture to work with, but it will drop our temperatures on Friday. Highs will fall back to the low to mid 60s.

With rain still nowhere in sight, weekend temperatures will get even warmer. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s and we will be in the low 80s by Sunday.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

