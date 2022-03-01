NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Above average temps every single day!

High pressure has set up shop and it isn’t letting go any time soon.
High pressure has set up shop and it isn’t letting go any time soon.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will be eight degrees above average - and one of the coolest days of the week!

  • Upper 60s today
  • 70s tomorrow
  • 80s by the end of the weekend

High pressure has set up shop and it isn’t letting go any time soon. Today will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s. It will get even warmer the next two days. We will make a stop in the mid 70s tomorrow before we head for the upper 70s on Thursday.

A cold front will move through on Thursday. It doesn’t have much moisture to work with, but it will drop our temperatures on Friday. Highs will fall back to the low to mid 60s.

With rain still nowhere in sight, weekend temperatures will get even warmer. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s and we will be in the low 80s by Sunday.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin is charged with three counts of felony discharging weapon...
Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive

Latest News

Another warming trend returns for the weekend and early next week, with temperatures back...
Warm for Thursday, yet cooler for Friday
Warm for Thursday, yet cooler for Friday
The high Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.
Midday Update: Sunny, warm weather continues into Thursday
Sunny, warm weather continues into Thursday
Sunny, warm weather continues into Thursday
We'll hit the middle 70s on this Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
Sunny, warm Wednesday with temperatures heading to the middle 70s