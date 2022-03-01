NC DHHS Flu
8 people displaced after house fire in Rowan County

Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived.
Rowan County Fire on Feb. 28
Rowan County Fire on Feb. 28(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A home in Rowan County was destroyed by fire on Monday, displacing 8 people.

Fire officials say the fire was reported just before 5:00 p.m. in the 8800 block of Castor Rd.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping three adults and five children who were displaced by the fire.

Officials say the fire started in a bedroom. The cause is under investigation. The home is a total loss, according to officials.

