Woman charged with child abuse, spitting on police officer

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged with spitting on a Salisbury Police officer as well as child abuse after an incident on Sunday.

Stephanie Marie Wall, 40, of Salisbury was charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, Wall spat on the officer who was making an arrest, then interfered with the officer who was investigating a child welfare complaint. Wall left her child unaccompanied and was too intoxicated at the time to care for the child.

The incident was reported in the 1400 block of W. Bank St.

Bond was set at $25,000. Wall is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

