NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman charged with child abuse, spitting on police officer

Stephanie Marie Wall, 40, was jailed under a bond of $25,000.
Stephanie Marie Wall, 40, was jailed under a bond of $25,000.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged with spitting on a Salisbury Police officer as well as child abuse after an incident on Sunday.

Stephanie Marie Wall, 40, of Salisbury was charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, Wall spat on the officer who was making an arrest, then interfered with the officer who was investigating a child welfare complaint. Wall left her child unaccompanied and was too intoxicated at the time to care for the child.

The incident was reported in the 1400 block of W. Bank St.

Bond was set at $25,000. Wall is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Ryder and Engine 42
Charlotte mother meets firefighters who kept her 11-year-old son alive another few days
Fallon served the Charlotte community from 2011-2017. Her cause of death remains undetermined.
Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon passes away

Latest News

An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Sources: Suspect wanted in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera taken into custody
Authorities said a chase involving a stolen SUV that started Tuesday morning in Union County...
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., presents the new plan during a meeting on Monday.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announce Renewal 2027 as new strategic plan
Earlier this year, the RAMP program had stopped taking applications because the funding was...
RAMP program application portal reopening Tuesday after additional funds received