We Rock Charlotte rebrands to promote gender inclusivity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s time to rock out in Charlotte with the rebranded organization We Rock Charlotte.

Formerly Girls Rock Charlotte, the group was founded in 2014 to help young girls develop as musicians. The rebrand is designed to promote inclusivity among gender-diverse youth.

“That’s always been a mission of ours,” founder and executive director Kelly Finley said. “Not just to include but to invite, to insight, and to bring in and celebrate everyone in our space and encourage more to come and to feel safe when they are there.”

We Rock Charlotte has served more than 250 young artists in the area, and hopes that the rebrand will help the group continue to grow.

The organization is now also offering year-round music classes, workshops, corporate team-building, leadership retreat experiences and more.

