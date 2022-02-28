NC DHHS Flu
We Rock Charlotte rebrands to promote gender inclusivity

The group, formerly known as Girls Rock Charlotte, is designed to help youth develop as creators in music.
The group has served more than 250 local youth already, and hopes that the rebrand will help continue their growth.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s time to rock out in Charlotte with the rebranded organization We Rock Charlotte.

Formerly Girls Rock Charlotte, the group was founded in 2014 to help young girls develop as musicians. The rebrand is designed to promote inclusivity among gender-diverse youth.

“That’s always been a mission of ours,” founder and executive director Kelly Finley said. “Not just to include but to invite, to insight, and to bring in and celebrate everyone in our space and encourage more to come and to feel safe when they are there.”

We Rock Charlotte has served more than 250 young artists in the area, and hopes that the rebrand will help the group continue to grow.

The organization is now also offering year-round music classes, workshops, corporate team-building, leadership retreat experiences and more.

