“We love him”: Chester County Sheriff’s K9 receives retirement party

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County Sheriff’s Office K9 received a well-deserved retirement party on Monday after years of service.

The K9 named Aso officially retired after serving seven years with Narcotics Corporal David Ford as his handler.

Chester County Sheriff's Office K9, Aso honored (Chester County Sheriff's Office)

“Aso has been a part of our family for many years. He is an outstanding K9, and we are grateful to be a part of his wolf pack. We love him and will miss him,” Narcotics Segreant Trey Hunter said.

The CCSO says Aso will now enjoy his time in retirement as a “couch dog.”

K9 Aso eating cake (Chester County Sheriff's Office)

