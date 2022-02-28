“We love him”: Chester County Sheriff’s K9 receives retirement party
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County Sheriff’s Office K9 received a well-deserved retirement party on Monday after years of service.
The K9 named Aso officially retired after serving seven years with Narcotics Corporal David Ford as his handler.
“Aso has been a part of our family for many years. He is an outstanding K9, and we are grateful to be a part of his wolf pack. We love him and will miss him,” Narcotics Segreant Trey Hunter said.
The CCSO says Aso will now enjoy his time in retirement as a “couch dog.”
