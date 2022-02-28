NC DHHS Flu
“We love him”: Chester County Sheriff’s K9 receives retirement party

Aso and Narcotics Corporal David Ford
Aso and Narcotics Corporal David Ford(Chester News and Reporter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County Sheriff’s Office K9 received a well-deserved retirement party on Monday after years of service.

The K9 named Aso officially retired after serving seven years with Narcotics Corporal David Ford as his handler.

Chester County Sheriff's Office K9, Aso honored
Chester County Sheriff's Office K9, Aso honored(Chester County Sheriff's Office)

“Aso has been a part of our family for many years. He is an outstanding K9, and we are grateful to be a part of his wolf pack. We love him and will miss him,” Narcotics Segreant Trey Hunter said.

The CCSO says Aso will now enjoy his time in retirement as a “couch dog.”

K9 Aso eating cake
K9 Aso eating cake(Chester County Sheriff's Office)

