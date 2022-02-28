Vice President Kamala Harris visiting North Carolina to talk about jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - United States Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting North Carolina this week to talk about jobs.

On Wednesday, March 2, Vice President Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will travel to Durham, North Carolina.

They will be there to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in workers to create good-paying, union jobs.

Officials say additional details are to follow.

A few months ago, Vice President Harris came to Charlotte to talk about the White House’s infrastructure bill.

The last time Harris was in North Carolina was back in April to discuss the American Jobs Plan.

