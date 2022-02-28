Unemployment rates in Cabarrus, Rowan continue decline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The unemployment rates in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties continued to decline in December according to data released this month by the NC Department of Commerce.

In Cabarrus County the rate is at 2.9% for December 2021, down from 3.1% in November 2021, and down from 5.7% in December 2020.

In Rowan County the December total was 3.2%, down from 3.3% in November, as well as half of the mark of 6.4% in December 2020.

This data release shows that the unemployment rate may be approaching a plateau, as rates in nine of the 100 counties in North Carolina either increased or remained the same.

Overall, the statewide rate dropped from 3.4% to 3.2%.

”As our community continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re excited to see job numbers like this,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “In order to meet our goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity and improving quality of life, Rowan County citizens need to obtain regular employment, and this data shows another step in the right direction.”

