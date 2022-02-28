NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Unemployment rates in Cabarrus, Rowan continue decline

Unemployment rates down in 91 of 100 NC counties
The unemployment rate in both Cabarrus and Rowan has dropped significantly since December 2020.
The unemployment rate in both Cabarrus and Rowan has dropped significantly since December 2020.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The unemployment rates in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties continued to decline in December according to data released this month by the NC Department of Commerce.

In Cabarrus County the rate is at 2.9% for December 2021, down from 3.1% in November 2021, and down from 5.7% in December 2020.

In Rowan County the December total was 3.2%, down from 3.3% in November, as well as half of the mark of 6.4% in December 2020.

This data release shows that the unemployment rate may be approaching a plateau, as rates in nine of the 100 counties in North Carolina either increased or remained the same.

Overall, the statewide rate dropped from 3.4% to 3.2%.

”As our community continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re excited to see job numbers like this,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “In order to meet our goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity and improving quality of life, Rowan County citizens need to obtain regular employment, and this data shows another step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin is charged with three counts of felony discharging weapon...
Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive
Friends had nothing but kind words to share about military veteran Steven Michael Grigg. The...
“He was an outstanding person”: Friends speak about American Legion Post commander killed in Bessemer City fire
Voronezh became Charlotte’s sister city in 1991.
Charlotte to begin process to sever ties with Russian sister city

Latest News

Southern Spirits is promoting Kozak Ukrainian vodka.
Businesses across the Carolinas boycotting Russian vodka, promoting Ukrainian brands
Southern Spirits has removed Russian vodka from its shelves, replacing it with Ukranian-made...
Indian Land store removes Russian products as a way of protesting the country's actions
The proposed store would be built at the intersection of Old Mocksville Rd., and Seventh Street...
City Council discussion on proposal for new Dollar General store in Salisbury has been postponed
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting North Carolina to talk about jobs