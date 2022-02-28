NC DHHS Flu
UNC Charlotte to make face masks optional in classrooms on March 7

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 7, face masks will be optional on UNC Charlotte’s campus. This includes classrooms and other academic spaces.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 7, face masks will be optional on UNC Charlotte’s campus. This includes classrooms and other academic spaces.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The University of North Carolina at Charlotte says face maks will be optional inside classrooms starting March 7.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the UNC System issued guidance that makes face masks optional in all indoor settings on all campuses of the system effective March 7.

Therefore, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 7, face masks will be optional on UNC Charlotte’s campus. This includes classrooms and other academic spaces.

  • Until March 7, face masks will be required in classrooms, Atkins Library and at indoor gatherings.
  • If you are unvaccinated or at high risk for complications, you are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask after March 7.
  • Proper usage of face masks reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection to yourself and others, especially when you are in close proximity to others in confined spaces. Masks will continue to be available for members of the University community at these locations:
    • The information desk in the Popp Martin Student Union
    • Atkins Library
    • Niner Central
    • University Advising Center

Please note: Federal and state regulations still require a face mask on NinerTransit and in the Student Health Center.

As announced in the Feb. 17 NinerNotice, other COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place until at least the week following spring break.

The University’s mitigation and wastewater-based testing protocols for anyone not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including a booster when eligible, will continue as planned.

This includes the requirement that following spring break, March 7-13,

ALL students and employees who are NOT up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations are required to complete a COVID-19 test within the week of March 14-18.

Indoor gatherings and events will continue to be limited to 50% of the space’s room capacity, but masks will not be required beginning March 7. Attendees are always welcome to wear masks if they prefer to do so.

Outdoor gatherings have no restrictions.

