Twelve injured after Johnston County bus lands on top

Overturned school bus in Johnston County
Overturned school bus in Johnston County(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A school bus from Cleveland High School overturned just before 2:30 p.m. Monday on Polenta Road in Johnston County.

Twelve people on board, including the bus driver, were taken to a hospital for treatment, a Johnston County schools spokesperson told WRAL News. According to the state Highway Patrol, all injuries were minor.

Fourteen students who were not injured were returned to Cleveland High School, where they were being reunited with their parents.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the weather was clear and the bus was traveling on a straight road with a very narrow shoulder when it happened.

