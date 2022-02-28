NC DHHS Flu
City Council discussion on proposal for new Dollar General store in Salisbury has been postponed

The proposed store would be built at the intersection of Old Mocksville Rd., and Seventh Street...
The proposed store would be built at the intersection of Old Mocksville Rd., and Seventh Street Extension.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The discussion planned on the proposed Dollar General store on Old Mocksville by the Salisbury City Council has been postponed, according to the city.

“We have been made aware that the applicant for the Dollar General rezoning has asked that this item be postponed, so it will not be heard at the City Council meeting tomorrow evening,” said Kelly K. Baker, the Administrative Services Director for the City of Salisbury. “The applicant has not indicated when they will ask for the request to come back before Council.”

Last week the Salisbury Planning Board unanimously voted in opposition to a proposed zoning change that would allow for a new Dollar General store to be built at a site on Old Mocksville Road at the intersection of Seventh St. Extension.

The proposal from Teramore Development is to rezone that parcel from neighborhood mixed-use to corridor mixed-use with a conditional district overlay to accommodate a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store. Developers have described the store as a “fresh” concept,” with fresh produce and expanded coolers.

The Salisbury Planning Board’s unanimous vote reversed a vote taken on February 8 where the proposal was approved by a 4-3 vote. The board held the second meeting on February 22 due to what was described as a bad link in a Zoom meeting that may have kept some interested parties from taking part.

Many neighbors were opposed to the proposal. A petition containing 500 signatures was presented by those in opposition to the project.

