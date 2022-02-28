Salisbury City Council to discuss possibility of “downtown social district” for outdoor alcohol consumption

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Council members are expected to discuss the possibility of establishing a downtown social district for the outdoor consumption of alcohol. A presentation about the idea is on the agenda for the Tuesday meeting.

City Council members and some city staff members will meet at City Hall. The public can take part in the meting virtually. The meeting will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the Twitter and Facebook pages for the City of Salisbury. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must sign up by 5 p.m. Tuesday by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

A downtown social district would allow patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments in Salisbury to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks and public areas in the social district.

The City of Kannapolis was one of the first in the state to establish such a district following legislation approved by the N.C. General Assembly in September.

Downtown Salisbury, Inc., has held several public meetings to gather input about the idea. The sessions focused on the Bring Business Back to Downtown Bill by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission that had a stated purpose “to increase economic vitality in North Carolina downtowns.”

Social districts come with specific requirements from the state, including a map outlining the district, days and hours for alcohol consumption throughout the district, signage indicating the location and a management and maintenance plan. Special cups with the logo of the special district are required, along with the name of business that provided the alcohol and a statement discouraging underage drinking. The cups can hold no more than 16 ounces of alcohol and patrons can’t enter a new participating business with alcohol still in the cup. Drinks must be disposed before leaving the district.

A public hearing is scheduled for the March 15 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.