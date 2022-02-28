NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury City Council to discuss possibility of “downtown social district” for outdoor alcohol consumption

The Downtown Salisbury Social District would be established in the area shown.
The Downtown Salisbury Social District would be established in the area shown.(Downtown Salisbury Inc.)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Council members are expected to discuss the possibility of establishing a downtown social district for the outdoor consumption of alcohol. A presentation about the idea is on the agenda for the Tuesday meeting.

City Council members and some city staff members will meet at City Hall. The public can take part in the meting virtually. The meeting will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the Twitter and Facebook pages for the City of Salisbury. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must sign up by 5 p.m. Tuesday by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

A downtown social district would allow patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments in Salisbury to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks and public areas in the social district.

The City of Kannapolis was one of the first in the state to establish such a district following legislation approved by the N.C. General Assembly in September.

Downtown Salisbury, Inc., has held several public meetings to gather input about the idea. The sessions focused on the Bring Business Back to Downtown Bill by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission that had a stated purpose “to increase economic vitality in North Carolina downtowns.”

Social districts come with specific requirements from the state, including a map outlining the district, days and hours for alcohol consumption throughout the district, signage indicating the location and a management and maintenance plan. Special cups with the logo of the special district are required, along with the name of business that provided the alcohol and a statement discouraging underage drinking. The cups can hold no more than 16 ounces of alcohol and patrons can’t enter a new participating business with alcohol still in the cup. Drinks must be disposed before leaving the district.

A public hearing is scheduled for the March 15 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin is charged with three counts of felony discharging weapon...
Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive
Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte

Latest News

VP Harris toured the IBEW local 553 apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to talk about jobs, investing in workers
Cabarrus Burger Madness, the month-long celebration of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants,...
Second annual Cabarrus Burger Madness is underway
On Saturday, March 5th, Special Olympics Rowan County will have the Polar Plunge at the Elks...
Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Rowan County on Saturday
Commissioner Ella Scarborough has not been to a meeting in-person since before the pandemic and...
Mecklenburg Co. releases names of applicants to temporarily fill Commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to a Wells Fargo branch following a robbery...
CMPD: Suspect arrested in S.C. after bank robbed in northeast Charlotte