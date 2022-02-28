NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rain is gone for now with warm temperatures throughout the week

Our Monday morning will start out partly cloudy and cold, but temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon.
We are done with the rain for now. Overnight expect gradual clearing and lows in the 30s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are done with the rain for now. Overnight expect gradual clearing and lows in the 30s.

  • Tonight: Patchy fog then partly cloudy and cold
  • Monday: Mostly sunny & pleasant
  • More sunshine and a warming trend for most of the week.

Our Monday morning will start out partly cloudy and cold, but temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon.

High Temps this week in Charlotte
High Temps this week in Charlotte(WBTV)

As high pressure continues to build across the southeast, we’ll stay quiet and dry on Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to the low to mid 60s across the piedmont.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

A weak cold front will move through the Carolinas on Friday; no rain is expected with this front, but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 60s. Next Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 70s.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Ryder and Engine 42
Charlotte mother meets firefighters who kept her 11-year-old son alive another few days
Fallon served the Charlotte community from 2011-2017. Her cause of death remains undetermined.
Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon passes away

Latest News

Marching in like a lamb as there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s on...
March starts with lots of sunshine, above-average temperatures
First Alert Tuesday forecast
March starts with lots of sunshine, above-average temperatures
7 Day Forecast Weather
Jason Myers: Beautiful week ahead, with mild afternoons
Jason Myers: Beautiful week ahead, with mild afternoons
7 day forecast
Blue skies and warm temperatures return after dreary weekend