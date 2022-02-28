Rain is gone for now with warm temperatures throughout the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are done with the rain for now. Overnight expect gradual clearing and lows in the 30s.

Tonight: Patchy fog then partly cloudy and cold

Monday: Mostly sunny & pleasant

More sunshine and a warming trend for most of the week.

Our Monday morning will start out partly cloudy and cold, but temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon.

High Temps this week in Charlotte (WBTV)

As high pressure continues to build across the southeast, we’ll stay quiet and dry on Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to the low to mid 60s across the piedmont.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

A weak cold front will move through the Carolinas on Friday; no rain is expected with this front, but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 60s. Next Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 70s.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.