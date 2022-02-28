NC DHHS Flu
N.C. senator pens letter to ABC board asking to suspend sales of Russian vodka in the state

Bars and liquor stores across the United States are pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and...
Bars and liquor stores across the United States are pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many stores pull off Russian vodka from its shelves throughout the country amidst the invasion of Ukraine, a North Carolina Senator has written a letter to the N.C. Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to stop sales of Russian-made vodka.

Senator Michael Garrett penned a letter to the ABC board on Saturday, called for a cessation of sales and suspension of wholesale purchases of Russian-made vodka in the state, indefinitely.

Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

“Like many other North Carolinians, I have been completely appalled by the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine currently underway at the hands of the Russian military,” Garrett wrote in the letter. “I have been searching for ways that our state government may take a stand against this egregious Russian aggression.”

Garrett added that the most prominent Russian-made export that Americans encounter is vodka and that the ABC board has the power to stop sales.

“I urge you to do this as soon as is practicable,” he said. “Please take special care to ensure non-Russian vodka, especially those made in North Carolina and this country, are not banned.

“While this move may seem small and symbolic, I believe that stopping the sale of Russian-made vodka in North Carolina will show the world where the residents of our state stand when it comes to the outrageous and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

This comes as The Southern Spirits liquor store in Indian Land, South Carolina, is promoting the Ukrainian vodka Kozak after pulling Russian brands off its shelves.

