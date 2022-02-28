Man with warrants in S.C. two counties arrested after domestic dispute

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, S.C. man was arrested on a string of charges Sunday night after police say he assaulted his girlfriend, took their child, and fled.

Rock Hill Police were called to a domestic dispute around 8:20 p.m. Feb. 27 at an apartment off Springdale Road.

A woman said her boyfriend, Thaddeus Phillips, hit her face and head multiple times, choked her and kicked her, and showed officers her injuries.

Phillips then left in a van with their child before officers got on scene.

Police found the van driving on Red River Road. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Phillips drove off and crashed into a tree, then fled on foot with the child.

Both were found and were not injured in the crash.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence first degree, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension first offense, and child endangerment.

Phillips was also found to be wanted by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for other outstanding charges.

