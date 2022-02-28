NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man with warrants in S.C. two counties arrested after domestic dispute

Rock Hill police discovered Phillips was also wanted in York and Chester counties for outstanding charges.
Thaddeus Phillips was arrested in Rock Hill, S.C. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Thaddeus Phillips was arrested in Rock Hill, S.C. Sunday, Feb. 27.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, S.C. man was arrested on a string of charges Sunday night after police say he assaulted his girlfriend, took their child, and fled.

Rock Hill Police were called to a domestic dispute around 8:20 p.m. Feb. 27 at an apartment off Springdale Road.

A woman said her boyfriend, Thaddeus Phillips, hit her face and head multiple times, choked her and kicked her, and showed officers her injuries.

Phillips then left in a van with their child before officers got on scene.

Police found the van driving on Red River Road. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Phillips drove off and crashed into a tree, then fled on foot with the child.

Both were found and were not injured in the crash.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence first degree, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension first offense, and child endangerment.

Phillips was also found to be wanted by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for other outstanding charges.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Voronezh became Charlotte’s sister city in 1991.
Charlotte to begin process to sever ties with Russian sister city

Latest News

Mother and girlfriend of Ethan Rivera react to arrest of suspect accused of murdering him
Mother and girlfriend of Ethan Rivera react to arrest of suspect accused of murdering him
Bus drivers react to arrest of suspected shooter in murder of CATS bus driver
Bus drivers react to arrest of suspected shooter in murder of CATS bus driver
Forever Family: Meet Dymere
Forever Family: Meet Dymere
Angela Lopez-Ortega
CMPD seeking assistance in locating missing 11-year-old girl last seen at school
WBTV
‘He just had a beautiful soul’; Family remembers 84-year-old man killed in house fire in Burke County