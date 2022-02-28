NC DHHS Flu
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville

The man was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody without incident.
Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody without incident.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities found a man at a cemetery in Charlotte, arrested him and charged him with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in a vehicle in Mooresville.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Rocky River Road near Mooresville on Feb. 19 in reference to a person having been shot in a vehicle.

When authorities arrived, they found 34-year-old Lailani Nicole Givens in the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement said.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives named 30-year-old Arthur Lee Givens V, of Charlotte, as a person of interest in the case.

On Saturday, the law enforcement received information on a location for Arthur Lee Givens, V.

Givens was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody without incident. After interviewing Givens, additional evidence was gathered in the homicide investigation.

On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, detectives received a felony arrest warrant for murder on Arthur Lee Givens, V.

Givens already had an outstanding warrant for assault by strangulation and assault on a female, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I want to extend our sympathy and support to the victim’s family, and hope this arrest will allow them have some closure. I also want to express our thanks for the assistance provided in this investigation by the United States Marshals Office and their taskforce members, as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Our Investigators have worked around the clock on this investigation since they received the call last week. The citizens of Iredell County should be proud of the hard work and dedication which these investigators have put in on this case,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Givens is in jail with no bond.

