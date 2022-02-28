NC DHHS Flu
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.

31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Union County Jail, without bond.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STALLINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have charged a man with murder after a 71-year-old woman, who had not been seen for days, was found dead inside a home in Union County.

The Stallings Police Department went to a home on Ashie Avenue for a wellbeing check after neighbors said a 71-year-old woman had not recently been seen, which was unusual.

Officers were then able to enter the home and found a woman dead, who was identified as Carolyn James, on Feb. 25 around 6 p.m.

The investigation revealed that James’ cause of death was suspicious. Investigative efforts determined that 31-year-old David Luther Little was a person of interest in this case.

Little was later located in Charlotte by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and taken to Stallings.

Upon further investigation, Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Union County Jail, without bond.

Officials say this does not appear to be a random act and there is no perceived threat to the general public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stallings Police Department at 704-821-0300

The Stallings Police Department was assisted and supported in this case by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

