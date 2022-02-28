NC DHHS Flu
Local veterans weigh in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The US Department of Veterans Affairs says there are more than 730,000 veterans in North Carolina.
No agreements were made after the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - No agreements were made after the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting.

While the conflict is a world away, it hits close to home. The US Department of Veterans Affairs says there are more than 730,000 veterans in North Carolina.

WBTV got to meet with a few of them Monday. Some wish they were on the ground fighting overseas.

Others say you don’t have to be there to feel and to fear what’s going on.

“So I come here everyday,” said Robert Caudill.

Caudill served 26 years in the Navy. He now comes to Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville to find people who understand what he’s been through.

“You may not miss anything else but you do miss the comradery, your brothers you can hang out with,” Caudill said.

Recently, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the topic of conversation.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people forced from their home and fleeing their country right now to get away from the war. They don’t want to come to the US. They want to be back home,” Caudill said.

There’s concern over how lives are impacted overseas and how US troops could be involved.

“You know, I’m concerned about their military and personnel and I’m concerned about our brothers and sisters on the American side as well,” said NC veteran Greg Ford.

Ford, who served in the Air Force, says the conflict is devastating.

“It bothers me, I’m just upset with it,” said Ford.

Veterans WBTV spoke with said this is a war that never should have started and it’s been taxing on all of them.

“It’s infected all of us, all veterans, we never want war, that’s not what you’re around for, you’re in it for peace,” said Caudill.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

