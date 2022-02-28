NC DHHS Flu
Johnson C. Smith University investigating specific threat of violence

At 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 26, Johnson C. Smith University received an unverified, specific threat of violence, law enforcement leaders confirmed.
Johnson C. Smith University is a private historically black university in Charlotte, North Carolina.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University is investigating a threat of violence made against its campus on Saturday morning.

At 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 26, Johnson C. Smith University received an unverified, specific threat of violence, law enforcement leaders confirmed.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Campus Police Department as well as local, state and federal officials are investigating the matter but have found nothing thus far to substantiate a risk.

As is the case with any threat to campus, Johnson C. Smith University evaluates each with protocols tailored to the specific nature of the threat.

Related: Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats

University students and employees are encouraged to take this opportunity to ensure that they are currently enrolled in the JCSU Alert! emergency communications system.

In the event of a credible threat that requires reaction from the campus community, officials say the University will communicate critical information and direction via that platform.

Related: Bomb threats reported at several historically Black universities for second time in a month

Anyone with information regarding a threat to the University is urged to call campus police at 704-378-1003 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. Information may also be shared with the FBI via an online form available here.

