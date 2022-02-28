Johnson C. Smith University investigating specific threat of violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University is investigating a threat of violence made against its campus on Saturday morning.

At 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 26, Johnson C. Smith University received an unverified, specific threat of violence, law enforcement leaders confirmed.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Campus Police Department as well as local, state and federal officials are investigating the matter but have found nothing thus far to substantiate a risk.

As is the case with any threat to campus, Johnson C. Smith University evaluates each with protocols tailored to the specific nature of the threat.

University students and employees are encouraged to take this opportunity to ensure that they are currently enrolled in the JCSU Alert! emergency communications system.

In the event of a credible threat that requires reaction from the campus community, officials say the University will communicate critical information and direction via that platform.

Anyone with information regarding a threat to the University is urged to call campus police at 704-378-1003 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. Information may also be shared with the FBI via an online form available here.

