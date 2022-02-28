NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the hallway.
By 16 News Now and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A surveillance video shows the moment an Indiana high school teacher struck a student.

WNDU obtained the footage of the teacher, identified as Mike Hosinski, going out into a hallway at Jimtown High School in Elkhart County.

The video shows Hosinski waving a finger in the face of the student before slapping him in the face, knocking him against the wall.

**WARNING: Some of you might find the graphic nature of this video disturbing.**

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

Hosinski was fired by Baugo Community Schools on Friday and is not allowed on school property.

The school district said the strike led to the student suffering visible injuries, and he was treated by medical staff.

The teacher is accused of confronting the student about his attire, specifically about a hoodie that the boy wore to class.

The case was reported to the Indiana Department of Education and teacher licensing officials.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Source: Hawthorne Academy principal suspended after WBTV investigation into handling of...
Former Hawthorne Academy HS principal still collecting six-figure salary despite being reassigned to lesser-paying role
32-year-old Bruce Richard Goodwin is charged with three counts of felony discharging weapon...
Man accused of firing multiple shots at police department in Salisbury after waiting for officers to arrive
Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte

Latest News

President Joe Biden, besmirched with ashes on Ash Wednesday, talked to reporters before heading...
Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Bombardment kills 21 people in Kharkiv; UN votes to demand Russian withdrawal
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
VP Harris toured the IBEW local 553 apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to talk about jobs, investing in workers
Cabarrus Burger Madness, the month-long celebration of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants,...
Second annual Cabarrus Burger Madness is underway