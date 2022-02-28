Downed power lines block portion of The Plaza in east Charlotte
The power lines are down at The Plaza and has blocked traffic both ways from Eastway Drive to Vanderbrook Road.
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to downed power lines in east Charlotte Monday morning that has a roadway blocked.
There does not seem to be a crash involved.
WBTV is working to learn what led to the downed power lines.
