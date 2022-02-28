Downed power lines block portion of The Plaza in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to downed power lines in east Charlotte Monday morning that has a roadway blocked.

The power lines are down at The Plaza and has blocked traffic both ways from Eastway Drive to Vanderbrook Road.

There does not seem to be a crash involved.

WBTV is working to learn what led to the downed power lines.

