Charlotte mother meets firefighters who kept her 11-year-old son alive another few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother is expressing her gratitude after first responders were able to give her more time with her 11-year-old son after he went into a cardiac arrest before dying.

Although Melissa Brown’s son, Ryder passed away in December 2021, she was so thankful for the extra time with him that she says changed everything.

On Feb. 26, Brown met the Charlotte firefighters who gave Ryder more time on earth.

“I cannot...I cannot thank you enough. I’m indebted to you guys, seriously,” she told the firefighters.

Three months after Ryder’s death, it isn’t the despair or regret that Melissa Brown feels. It’s gratitude.

“Thank you for not giving up. I can’t stress that enough. I mean I know that you should’ve, and I know that. I know at some point you should have called it. And I’m so - just thank you,” she said to them.

Melissa Brown and her son, Ryder (Family photo)

Back in December, Melissa was at work as a nurse at Levine Children’s Hospital when she learned Ryder went into cardiac arrest.

“I just got that phone call and I just thought, ‘they’re going to bring me my baby and he’s going to be dead.’ They’re bringing my dead kid to me,” Brown recalled.

“We come in and we see that he has no pulse and so we automatically go straight to work,” Charlotte Fire Captain Chad Hunning said.

“I had a job to do and I was going to do it to the best of my ability until someone told me otherwise,” firefighter Anthony Falletti said.

After nearly 30 minutes of CPR, there seemed to be a miracle.

“The fact that they got a pulse, I don’t even know how that was medically possible,” Brown said.

The result of their life-saving efforts? Five more days for mom, sister brother and twin to say goodbye.

“I got to feel him and love him and hug him one last time,” Brown remembered. “And that, I’ll never be able to say thank you enough for that. I’ll never be able to say thank you enough for that. It meant everything to me. Everything.”

And the opportunity for Ryder to save seven other people.

“Even though Ryder passed away, if it wasn’t for you guys and MEDIC, he wouldn’t be able to give the gift that he did. I mean, he gave his heart, his lungs, his kidneys, his pancreas, he gave his corneas, he gave skin, he helped so many people,” Brown said.

“It’s tough. It’s a whole different kind of thank you,” Hunning said.

In an often thankless job, many at Fire Station 42 were touched to know they made such a difference.

“To have a family member come to us and tell us thank you and that there was some kind of silver lining to the whole thing, we don’t always see that side,” Hunning says.

And though Ryder couldn’t make it to his 12th birthday, Ryder will live on.

“He was so amazing. He had a great smile, a great laugh. I always told people if I could bottle his laugh and sell it, I’d make millions. Because he had the best laugh ever,” Brown said.

Like the brightest light, he will always be shining.

Browns says those five days and knowing that Ryder donated his organs and saved so many, including a 3-year-old who now has a new heart, gave her the closure she needed. Such a strong woman who raised an incredible little boy, thankful to extremely dedicated first responders.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.