The Charlotte Chorale is accepting new members to its choir

The choir group was hit hard by the pandemic, but put on a Christmas concert in December and looks forward to an exciting 2022.
The choir is scheduling auditions for adult singers now.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many groups and organizations suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the performance industry was no different.

One such group was the Charlotte Chorale, which performs a variety of choral music including jazz, pop, classical and renaissance.

The choir is open for auditions now, and is encouraging singers of all backgrounds to try out. The only requirement is that the singer must be 18 years or older.

For more information you can visit the Charlotte Chorale’s website or schedule an audition time by reaching out at charlottechorale@hotmail.com.

The choir group is looking to rebound after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

