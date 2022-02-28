Blue skies and warm temperatures return after dreary weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a chilly and gray Sunday, the sun has returned, and it will warm us up quite a bit this week!

Dry week ahead

60s today

70s by midweek

Today’s sunny skies will warm us up to the low 60s. We did not make it out of the 40s yesterday. The average high for the last day of February is 60 degrees, so we are right on target today. Temperatures will go up a bit every day this week.

Today's forecast (First Alert Weather)

Tomorrow, we will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances currently stand at zero for the rest of the week. Unlike last week, your outdoor plans should not be in jeopardy this time around.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s by the end of the week. (First Alert Weather)

The middle of the week will get even warmer. Highs will be in the mid-70s both Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front moves through on Thursday. It will take temperatures back to the mid-60s on Friday.

That will be a one-day event though. Highs return to the 70s over the weekend while rain chances stay low.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

