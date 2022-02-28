AMBER Alert canceled for Winston-Salem, N.C. toddler

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 20-month-old boy who was reportedly abducted from Winston-Salem, North Carolina Sunday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department was searching for the child.

Officials say the child has been found. The announcement came hours after the alert was issued.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Winston-Salem Police Department immediately at 336-773-7700, or call 911 or *HP.

