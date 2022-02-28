NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

AMBER Alert canceled for Winston-Salem, N.C. toddler

Ayden Dupree Siler Rippy was found hours after the alert was announced.
Officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 20-month-old boy who was reportedly abducted from...
Officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 20-month-old boy who was reportedly abducted from Winston-Salem, North Carolina Sunday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 20-month-old boy who was reportedly abducted from Winston-Salem, North Carolina Sunday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department was searching for the child.

Officials say the child has been found. The announcement came hours after the alert was issued.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Winston-Salem Police Department immediately at 336-773-7700, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Ryder and Engine 42
Charlotte mother meets firefighters who kept her 11-year-old son alive another few days
Fallon served the Charlotte community from 2011-2017. Her cause of death remains undetermined.
Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon passes away

Latest News

An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Sources: Suspect wanted in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera taken into custody
Authorities said a chase involving a stolen SUV that started Tuesday morning in Union County...
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., presents the new plan during a meeting on Monday.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announce Renewal 2027 as new strategic plan
Earlier this year, the RAMP program had stopped taking applications because the funding was...
RAMP program application portal reopening Tuesday after additional funds received