Al Conklin: Expect a nice stretch of weather this week

There's plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunshine back today!

Nice warming trend

Low rain chances all week

Sunday's low clouds, fog & rain are gone, sunshine coming back in! Chilly start around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, near 32° for most, but back close to 60° this afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ivadpBZ8kj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 28, 2022

Mostly clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods.

As high pressure continues to build across the southeast, we’ll stay quiet and dry on Tuesday, though there will likely be a few more clouds around as a weak cool front drifts by to our north. Even with a few more clouds around, afternoon readings will warm into the mid to upper 60s across the Piedmont.

A dry week ahead (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle 70s, well above normal for early March.

A weak, back-door cold front will move through the Carolinas from the north Thursday night, and so Friday will bring cooler readings in the low to mid-60s. No rain is expected with the front, but there will probably be more clouds around Friday and over the weekend.

Weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Data strongly suggest another big warm-up coming our way this weekend with highs in the lower 70s Saturday before sky-rocketing to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

