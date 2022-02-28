NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Al Conklin: Expect a nice stretch of weather this week

Sunshine returns today!
By Sunday, we could be pushing 80 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

  • Sunshine back today!
  • Nice warming trend
  • Low rain chances all week

Mostly clear and cold again tonight with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods.

As high pressure continues to build across the southeast, we’ll stay quiet and dry on Tuesday, though there will likely be a few more clouds around as a weak cool front drifts by to our north. Even with a few more clouds around, afternoon readings will warm into the mid to upper 60s across the Piedmont.

A dry week ahead
A dry week ahead(First Alert Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle 70s, well above normal for early March.

A weak, back-door cold front will move through the Carolinas from the north Thursday night, and so Friday will bring cooler readings in the low to mid-60s. No rain is expected with the front, but there will probably be more clouds around Friday and over the weekend.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

Data strongly suggest another big warm-up coming our way this weekend with highs in the lower 70s Saturday before sky-rocketing to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Darian Thavychith mugshot
CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Voronezh became Charlotte’s sister city in 1991.
Charlotte to begin process to sever ties with Russian sister city

Latest News

Tomorrow's high temperature
The warming trend continues, yet weather changes develop next week
The warming trend continues, yet weather changes develop next week
High pressure has set up shop and it isn’t letting go any time soon.
Above average temps every single day!
Above average temps every single day!
Marching in like a lamb as there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s on...
March starts with lots of sunshine, above-average temperatures