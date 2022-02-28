4ALL: Free legal info offered through event on Friday, March 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Bar Foundation’s 4ALL event, which provides free legal information, is returning for its 15th year and WBTV is proud to partner with the organization once again.

👉 What is 4ALL?

Each year, the NC Bar Association’s charitable arm, NC Bar Foundation, tags lawyers to answer legal questions in seven major NC cities.

This year’s event starts at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, and lasts until 7 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh, and Wilmington.

The Charlotte-area phone number is 704-630-7300.

The program was created by Janet Ward Black, a Greensboro attorney, during her term as NCBA president. Its name is a play on “liberty and justice for all” in the Declaration of Independence.

👉 What can you expect?

The volunteering attorneys will answer questions regarding:

Benefits consumer/bankruptcy

Criminal and traffic education

Employment estate planning

Family law/child issues foreclosure

Housing personal injury

Corporations medical

Anyone with something more significant can call the NC Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service to make a 30-minute appointment to speak with a lawyer for a small fee.

👉 How to prepare:

Know what you want to talk about. Who does it involve? When did it happen? Where? What have you done to resolve the issue, and what do you need to happen? These are just a few of the kinds of answers you need to have prepared.

Grab your pen and paper! Make sure you’re prepared to take notes on what your lawyer says.

Be patient. According to the NC Bar Foundation, more than 8,000 callers have been helped by 450 lawyers across the state in previous years, so you may have to wait.

Couldn’t get through? Call Legal Aid of North Carolina at 1-866-219-5262, visit their website at legalaidnc.org, or call Lawyer Referral Service at 1-800-662-7660.

