WATCH: Coast Guard rescues injured crew member in North Carolina
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they medevacked a woman from a container ship off the coast of North Carolina Sunday morning.
The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North Carolina.
A crew member suffered a serious hand injury while working in the engine room, an incident report stated.
The Coast Guard sent their crew in a helicopter, who found the ship and took the crew member aboard.
She was taken to a hospital in Norfolk.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.