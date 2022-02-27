WATCH: Coast Guard rescues injured crew member in North Carolina

NC DHHS Flu
The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North...
The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North Carolina.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they medevacked a woman from a container ship off the coast of North Carolina Sunday morning.

The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North Carolina.

A crew member suffered a serious hand injury while working in the engine room, an incident report stated.

The Coast Guard sent their crew in a helicopter, who found the ship and took the crew member aboard.

She was taken to a hospital in Norfolk.

