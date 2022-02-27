NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC House OKs bill increasing fines for bothering alligators

(AP Photo/Matt York)
(AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill increasing the penalties for bothering or feeding an alligator in South Carolina has unanimously passed the state House.

The bill would allow a $500 to $1,000 fine for people who “feed, entice, or molest” an alligator. The current fines are $100 to $150. The bill now heads for the Senate.

The bill was written after a social media post in 2020 showed players at a Hilton Head Island mini-golf course sitting on top of a restrained alligator and riding it after a crew had removed it from a nearby retaining pond.

The alligator was later euthanized under state policy. A screenshot of the video was shown in the House by bill supporters before the vote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Lee Givens, V was located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and was taken into custody...
Man found at Charlotte cemetery, arrested after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mooresville
Man cited after accidentally shooting himself at SouthPark Mall, police say
31-year-old David Luther Little was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being...
Man charged with murder after 71-year-old woman found dead inside home in Union Co.
Ryder and Engine 42
Charlotte mother meets firefighters who kept her 11-year-old son alive another few days
Fallon served the Charlotte community from 2011-2017. Her cause of death remains undetermined.
Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon passes away

Latest News

An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Sources: Suspect wanted in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera taken into custody
Authorities said a chase involving a stolen SUV that started Tuesday morning in Union County...
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Authorities: Chase in Union County ends in crash in east Charlotte
Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., presents the new plan during a meeting on Monday.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announce Renewal 2027 as new strategic plan
Earlier this year, the RAMP program had stopped taking applications because the funding was...
RAMP program application portal reopening Tuesday after additional funds received