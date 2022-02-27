Road closures coming to Concord this week

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord Water Resources Department has two scheduled road closures for the week of February 27. During the closures, access for local property owners and residents will be maintained, however, through traffic is advised to avoid the areas and seek alternate routes.

Beginning Monday, February 28, Barrington Place NW will be closed at the intersection with Maderia Drive NW to allow stormwater crews to work on a crossover pipe. The closure will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday and is anticipated to last three days. The road will reopen after the stormwater work is complete, however, residents are advised that repair work will continue on the road through the end of the week.

Also, a portion of Spring Street NW will be closed to through traffic overnight on Thursday, March 3 to allow wastewater crews to work on repairs to a sewer main. Spring Street NW will be closed between Cabarrus Avenue W and Grove Street NW from approximately 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

