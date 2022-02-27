Downtown Salisbury church to offer lunchtime concert series

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting March 9th, the public is invited to enjoy a “Midweek Meditation” on Wednesdays from 12:30-1:00pm at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in downtown Salisbury. This five week Lenten series is designed to be a lunch-time offering of music, poetry, and short prayers.

Caroline Stephenson, Communications Coordinator at St. Luke’s, hopes that, “this will be an opportunity for those working in the downtown area to walk over and partake of a peaceful moment in our beautiful space. We’re excited about the outstanding lineup of musical offerings that have come together for this series and are glad to be able to offer this to our community.”

Through a partnership with the Salisbury Symphony, the SSO String Trio will present the March 23rd program. Executive Director, Hunter Safrit shared that, “The Salisbury Symphony String Trio typically serves as our education outreach group, but we are extremely excited to be partnering with St. Luke’s for their Lenten meditation series. Music transcends barriers and brings us all together.”

Events are 12:30-1pm each Wednesday and include:

March 9th- Joseph Judge, baritone and Flora Abernathy Lester, organist. Judge is Chair of the Department of Music at Pfeiffer University. Lester is organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

March 16th- Teresa Moore-Mitchell, soprano. Moore-Mitchell is a well known local vocalist and is on faculty at Livingstone College.

March 23rd: The Salisbury Symphony String Trio

March 30th: readings of poetry and prose by members of St. Luke’s.

April 6th: Choral music of Bonnie Duckworth, Deacon at St. Luke’s

Concerts are free and open to the public. St. Luke’s is located at 131 W Council St, downtown Salisbury. More information may be found at www.SLS.church.

